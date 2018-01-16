Cruise Ship Refurbishments: $3 Billion Annual Business

The cruise ship drydock and refit market is a $3 billion annual business, according to estimates in the 2018 Cruise Industry News Drydocking and Refurbishment Report.

With an ocean-going fleet of some 335 ships, Cruise Industry News estimates there are 1,500 drydocking days on an annual basis, with an average spend of $2 million per day a vessel is in a drydock.

For the mass market lines with big ships, this number is generally higher, reported in the $2.8 to $3.0 million range, per day, while other companies with more moderately sized ships spend proportionally less on regularly scheduled refurbishment projects.

Those jobs are only getting bigger as well, as cruise lines want to keep their products at the top of their game, whether it’s adding the latest restaurants and water slides, or spending big and putting in the latest technical advancements from scrubbers to more efficient hull coatings. The big spending leads to improved operating costs combined with what the cruise lines hope will be higher ticket revenue and increased onboard spending.

---

Go inside the world of cruise ship drydocking and refurbishment with the 2018 Cruise Industry News Drydocking and Refurbishment Report, presenting a 70-page overview of the $3 billion annual cruise ship drydock and refit market including a full 2018, 2019, 2020 estimated drydocking scheduled based on available data and research.

The report offers interviews with key drydocking executives from cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards, as well as case studies, trend reports and much more.