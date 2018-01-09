Cruise Industry News Annual Report

New Year Opens to 94 Cruise Ships on Order

Ponant's icebreaker cruise vessel

The global cruise ship orderbook keeps breaking records, as 2018 has opened with 94 cruise ships on order, with two more additions from Viking Ocean Cruises and a luxury state-of-the-art LNG-powered ice breaker from Ponant. 

With 94 ships on order, the diverse orderbook extends to 2026, with an average ship size of 101,955 tons and 2,567 passengers, and a modest average cost of $628 million. The total value is also at a record level: $59 billion.

> Download a PDF of the current orderbook.

Nine ships are being built specifically for the Chinese market, while 23 of the 94 cruise ships on order are expedition newbuilds.

2019 will be a record year for berth introductions, with 24 ships expected to be delivered.

Fifteen separate shipyards have current cruise newbuilding contracts, and more news is expected shortly.

 

 

 

