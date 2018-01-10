Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Industry Executive Guide 2018 Edition Now Available

Cruise Industry Who's Who

The 2018 Cruise Industry Executive Guide, presenting a complete who’s who of the cruise industry, is now available from Cruise Industry News in downloadable PDF format, covering over 70 cruise operators.

Independently researched, the executive guide lists decision makers at every cruise line, making up 100 percent of the global cruise market across more than 70 cruise companies.

This guide has been published since 1988, and provides all the contacts at the cruise lines at your fingertips: Addresses, key executives, emails, websites, and fax and phone numbers of all the cruise lines throughout the world.

It includes wide-ranging executive contacts involved in high-level decision-making, ship deployment, food and beverage purchasing, hotel and marine purchasing, IT, finance, drydocks and refurbs and much more.

It also includes new cruise lines, as well as key regional offices.

Easy to read format useful for: all decision makers, port executives, suppliers, vendors, agents, anyone who needs to reach key people at the cruise lines.

