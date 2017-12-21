Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Santa Claus Spotted Aboard TUI Ships

Santa aboard a TUI Vessel

With only a few days left before Christmas, Santa Claus has reportedly been spotted aboard TUI ships recharging his batteries before going to work, according to the cruise line.

Santa aboard a TUI Vessel

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Valencia