Santa Claus Spotted Aboard TUI Ships

With only a few days left before Christmas, Santa Claus has reportedly been spotted aboard TUI ships recharging his batteries before going to work, according to the cruise line.
With only a few days left before Christmas, Santa Claus has reportedly been spotted aboard TUI ships recharging his batteries before going to work, according to the cruise line.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.
In This Edition:
Itinerary Planning
Luxury Market
Caribbean
Food + Beverage
Executive Profiles
Expedition
Drydocks