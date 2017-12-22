P&O Celebrates Peak Booking Period with TV Spot

P&O Cruises UK new TV commercials, featuring actor and comedian Rob Brydon, is set to debut on air on Christmas Day to coincide with the cruise line’s peak turn of year booking period.

P&O said in a prepared statement that its “This is the life” campaign, now in its fourth year, has proved successful as it shows the variety of memorable ‘moments’ guests can enjoy both on board and on shore, experienced and narrated through the eyes of an enthusiastic cruise newcomer, played by Rob Brydon.

This year’s commercial, which is set to premier during ITV’s Victoria, focuses on bringing to life how the P&O Cruises experience makes you feel, whether it’s the feeling of arriving down the stunning sweeping staircase, being romanced by the magnificent silver service provided on board or simply being awe-struck by the natural world and spotting whales.

P&O Cruises senior vice president, Paul Ludlow, said: “Here at P&O Cruises we offer much more than just a holiday - our cruises are a chance to experience something out of the ordinary, and live the good life. Our new TV advert underlines the sheer breadth of experiences that can be enjoyed on board and celebrates all that a P&O Cruises holiday has to offer. I’m confident that it will inspire many more people to try cruising.”

P&O Cruises is offering low deposits, extra on board spending money and what it called enticing prices during this booking period, which runs from December 21, 2017 to March 5, 2018.