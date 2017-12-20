Costa Launches New Ad Campaign Featuring Shakira

Costa Crociere will debut a new international campaign featuring Shakira, with the new ads set to roll out on Christmas.

The Italian company said the central theme of the ad campaign will be happiness, building on previous ad campaigns.

Shakira will talk about the emotions, moments and sensations that make her happy, and through a porthole - a metaphor for Costa ship, the company said.

Costa's destinations and the sea will appear from this unique viewpoint.

Luca Casaura, senior vice president of global and strategic marketing, explained: “This is a campaign that means a lot to us, because it’s the first important result of our new positioning. Shakira will show us what we call “floating emotions”: in other words, the emotions we might feel if we go on holiday with Costa, when we discover, or even rediscover, things from a truly unique viewpoint, that of the ship, together with the people we love.”

The ad campaign will feature 10, 15, 20, 30 and 60 second spots, and was directed by Jaume de Laiguana, who has directed a number of Shakira’s music videos.

The new Costa Cruises communications campaign was created in collaboration with the Young & Rubicam advertising agency in Spain, led by the executive creative director, Manu Diez.