Victory I Completes Drydocking at Detyens

Detyens Shipyards in Charleston was the recent host to Victory Cruise Lines' Victory I, which underwent a scheduled drydocking earlier this month.

“It was a regular drydocking, making sure everything was okay,” said Bruce Nierenberg, president and CEO of Victory Cruise Lines.

Among the additions, the company added a new gym to the vessel, with bikes, treadmills and free weights.

“Space is at a premium,” Nierenberg noted. “We’re a destination product. It’s all about where we go.”

The ship will now move to Freeport before launching Cuba service early in 2018.