Venus Cruise is marking the 20th year of operation with the 1998-built Pacific Venus. The ship is sporting a slightly updated livery heading into 2018, with signage noting the historic milestone for the one-ship Japanese cruise line.

The Pacific Venus launched from Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries in 1998.

Venus will offer a celebratory cruise to commemorate the anniversary, leaving on January 10 and sailing to Myanmar and Southeast Asia.