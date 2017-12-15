Viking Sun Departs Miami on World Cruise

Viking Ocean Cruises today celebrated the kickoff of its inaugural world cruise on its newest ship, the Viking Sun, which will sail a five-month 141-day itinerary with 64 port calls, from Miami to London.

“Our World Cruises are the most extensive and culturally immersive journeys available in the industry. For two decades, we have continued to expand our destination-focused itineraries to new regions of the world, so as our fleet grows it is a natural progression for us to offer grand voyages of this scope for our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our guests are experienced travelers who want to explore the world in comfort; our offerings allow them to be immersed be in the cultures of the world when they are onshore and when they are onboard our award-winning fleet of sister ships.”

In addition to guests, also sailing on the World Cruise will be six casks of Viking’s own “Linje” Aquavit. In keeping with a Norwegian tradition, the spirit will mature in oak barrels during the sailing, crossing the equator twice as part of the maturation process. According to the tradition, it is believed that the moving seas and frequent temperature changes cause more flavor to be extracted from the casks, Viking said.

The Viking Sun will also offer a world cruise in 2019, a 128-day voyage from Miami to London.