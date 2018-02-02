Corner Brook: Product Enhancements On Tap

A new permanent structure pierside will greet cruise ship passengers in Corner Brook in 2018. The new facility will include a market area and welcome center for passengers.

“This will not be a cruise terminal, but will be a small dockside building to enhance our portside services and welcome activities,” said Nora Fever, business development manager.

During 2017 the port welcomed 13,186 passengers and 6,901 crewmembers. Highlights included inaugural calls by the Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Vision of the Seas and Artania.

The port is expecting 15,500 passengers this year and 15 calls. Maiden visits are scheduled from the AIDAvita, Arcadia and Crystal Symphony. Corner Brook will also welcome back the Queen Mary 2, which is calling for the first time since 2006.

The Corner Brook Ambassador Program also saw its first year of operation.

“This program involves having volunteers located downtown to greet visitors and provide information during special events, such as cruise ship visits,” said Fever. “The Ambassadors also provide information to passengers and crew who utilize the complimentary shuttle buses that run from the port to downtown on cruise ship days.”

Corner Brook best fits into a 10- or 14-day Canada/New England itinerary, and hopes to add more calls as the region’s business grows. Another growth area, Fever said, are ships calling on crossings, coming from Iceland and Greenland. The expedition market could also play a role, with itineraries including the circumnavigation of Newfoundland and itineraries that include calls to the coast of Labrador.

