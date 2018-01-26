Alaskan Dream Cruises Offering Best of Culture and Adventure

The 74-passenger Chichagof Dream

Alaskan Dream Cruises is launching five-day expedition cruises in Alaska this March, expanding the season further as the small company continues to grow.

Cruises are offered seasonally on five ships, the largest of which is the Chichagof Dream at 74 passengers. All voyages offer a cultural- and adventure-style product.

“The primary focus that differentiates us from our competitors is that we are the only Alaska-owned and operated cruise line, period,” said Michelle Glass, vice president of sales.

“We do one product, and that is Alaska. Our focus is what our tagline is: true Alaska with true Alaskans. Everything we do is permeated with that.”

In addition to an expedition leader on all voyages, the company also has a cultural heritage guide sailing aboard its ships.

“We really try to integrate the cultural component into what we do,” said Glass. Community visits are offered with the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures.

“Alaska is exotic, but safe,” Glass said, of the current skyrocketing Alaska demand. “People have always wanted to do Alaska. There is something about Alaska, there is a quality to it and you feel it when you get there.”

