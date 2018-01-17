Bliss to Break Record in Strong San Francisco Year

There will be three first-time visits to the Port of San Francisco in 2018, highlighted by the new Norwegian Bliss and two ultra-luxury ships: the Silver Explorer and Ponant’s Le Soleal.

The Explorer will dock in May, while the Bliss will tie up on Oct. 3, on the way back from her debut Alaska season, to be followed by the Le Soleal a day later.

The Bliss will be the biggest ship to ever call on the city by the bay.

Meanwhile, the Grand Princess will continue to sail from the port year-round, offering a mix of Alaska, California, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii itineraries starting at seven days. The 1998-built ship will offer 35 cruises from San Francisco this year.

The port was expecting a slight increase in traffic for 2017, with 300,000 passengers, up from 286,352 the year prior. A total of 82 calls were projected, while 76 calls are on the books for 2018.

---

