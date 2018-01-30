Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Montreal Adding Capacity for More Demand

The Viking Sky sails from Montreal at dusk.

Montreal inaugurated a new cruise terminal in June, which will be joined by a second operational terminal in 2018, along with the existing alternate terminal located east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. The trio of berth locations will help the iconic city accommodate extra ships during its peak fall season.

The two new berths offer shorepower and a direct connection to black and grey water collection lines.

As 2017 wrapped up, the port was expecting to report 52 international ship calls, according to a spokesperson, a 20,000 passenger increase year-over-year.

2018 will continue the surge, with 16 more calls on the books and a prediction of 130,000 passengers, up 50,000 year-over-year. New business includes summer cruises from AIDA, and the debut of Windstar Cruises in the Saint Lawrence. The Seabourn Quest is also offering a round-trip Montreal itinerary.

More hopes lie in the winter, where the port city is working closely with the Cruise the Saint Lawrence group to develop a winter program to make the river a year-round destination. The port also recently joined the Great Lakes Cruising Coalition as it expects more river traffic and is developing a business plan for river cruising.

