Carnival Australia Charters Three Ships for APEC Summit

Carnival Australia today announced the charter of three of the cruise company’s ships to support Papua New Guinea’s hosting of the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Port Moresby in November of next year, according to a statement.

P&O Cruises’ Pacific Explorer and Pacific Jewel as well as Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess will be supporting the accommodation of up to 10,000 delegates and officials, the company said.

The three ships will be moored alongside within the APEC security zones to provide hotel accommodation for those attending the Summit.

Carnival Australia Executive Chairman Ann Sherry said the company was pleased to be playing a part in the successful delivery of Papua New Guinea’s first hosting of an APEC Summit, which will attract member nation’s Presidents and Prime Ministers along with thousands of delegates and observers.

“Carnival Australia has established a strong relationship with the Government of Papua New Guinea and is proud to have included nine destinations in Papua New Guinea on its itineraries from Australian-based ships since 2013,” Sherry said.

“Supporting Papua New Guinea in the hosting of the APEC Summit in November next year is an extension of our relationship. We look forward to continuing to work the Papua New Guinea Government and the APEC organising committee over the next 12 months to play our role in making the 2018 APEC a success.”

This is the second occasion on which a Carnival Australia vessel has been chartered to support hosting arrangements for a major international conference. P&O Cruises’ Pacific Jewel was chartered for the Small Island Developing States Summit held in Apia Samoa in 2014.