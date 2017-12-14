P&O Australia Announces 2019 Deployment

P&O Australia has announced its 2019 cruise program, featuring some 43 cruises departing from either Sydney or Brisbane, with Pacific Explorer continuing to sail year-round from her homeport of Sydney between May and October 2019 with a mix of eight to 16-night South Pacific cruises, according to a company statement.

Included are unique destinations such as the Conflict Islands, P&O said, in a prepared release.

President of P&O Cruises and Carnival Australia, Sture Myrmell, said the 2019 winter program continued the cruise line’s commitment to being the best way to cruise the South Pacific.

“P&O Cruises have been pioneering cruising to the South Pacific for 85 years since we first began cruising to the area in 1932, and today, we continue to help our guests uncover some of the most extraordinary places on Earth, which are virtually impossible to access by land,” Myrmell said.

“The 2019 winter program has been assembled with this in mind, delivering itineraries and destinations that give our guests access to the very best of the South Pacific in effortless fashion, combined with the convenience of more home ports than any other cruise line.”

There are also cruises matched up to dates on the calendar, such as a stop at Tasmania’s Dark Mofo festival, celebrating winter and the longest night of the year with food, music, art, film, lights and more.

A six-night Dark Mofo cruise onboard Pacific Explorer will depart Sydney in June, with two nights in Hobart to enjoy everything on offer.

The Melbourne Cup cruise has three sailings in 2019, taking 6,000 visitors to the race that stops the nation with two Sydney departures and one from Brisbane.

The Pacific Aria will be sailing alongside Pacific Dawn year-round from Brisbane, with both ships offering the seven-night Pacific Island Hopper or Barrier Reef Discovery cruises departing on either a Friday or Saturday.

There are also more short "Sea Break" weekend cruises, with 51 on the schedule, ranging from two to four-night sailings, including 17 four-night Moreton Island cruises from Sydney and 27 three-night round-trip Sea Break cruises from Sydney or Brisbane.

Pacific Eden will join Pacific Explorer sailing from Sydney between April and October 2019.