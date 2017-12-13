Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Galveston Names Rees Port Director

Rodger Rees, Port of GalvestonRodger E. Rees has been appointed as Port Director for the Port of Galveston.

Rees will assume his new role at the Port of Galveston effective Jan. 15, 2018 and was selected following a nationwide executive search for a business leader with the skill sets the Board of Trustees felt were needed to address the Port’s opportunities and challenges, the port said.

“It was imperative that the Port Director position be filled and having interviewed a number of strong and highly qualified applicants, the Board decided that Mr. Rees has the right mixture of maritime experience, and leadership skills, particularly in the financial area, to fill such a vital position within the organization,” said Ted O’Rourke, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. 

Rees is an accomplished Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of executive management experience and currently serves as the Deputy Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for Port Canaveral.

In this executive role, he is responsible for the management and safeguarding of the Port’s financial assets as well as all financial functions of the port.

Rees is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. In addition, he is a Certified Public Accountant and has completed the Certified Port Executive Program.

