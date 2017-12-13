Cruise Industry News 101

Passenger Ship Safety Southampton Dates and Speakers Announced

Passenger Ship SafetyPassenger Ship Safety will be back in Southampton, April 10-12, 2018, according to a statement. 

It will be the third annual event and it will be chaired by Christian Breinholt, former Chairman of the Maritime Safety Committee, International Maritime Organisation, this is the only event dedicated to keeping passengers safe at sea.

The main two-day conference will begin with the opening keynote from Francesco Casarini, Director – Marine and Safety New Building Department, and colleague Tomaso Macchi, Safety Engineer from Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding sharing the challenges of incorporating current safety challenges into newbuilds. 

Over 200 attendees are expected.  Among the topics are  unique strategies and best practice to meet modern safety challenges facing the passenger industry including; alternative fuels and ship design, future of digitisation and debate on enhancing training for staff and challenge of hybrid LSA solutions.

2018 Senior End User Speakers Confirmed Include: 

• Francesco Casarini,
Director – Marine and Safety New Building Department, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding

• Tomaso Macchi,
Safety Engineer, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding

• Barry Smith,
Head of Safety, Wightlink

• Ben Wood,
Programme Manager for Company Management Systems, CalMac

• Stephan Assheuer,
Chairman of the LSA Working Group, International Maritime Organisation

• Brad Schoenwald,
Senior Marine Inspector, USCG Cruise Centre of Expertise

• Antonio Saccone,
Project Engineer- LNG Specialist, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding

• Fredrik Efraimsson,
Project Manager - Fire Safety Project, Stena Rederi AB

• Captain Gabriele Petruzzelli,
Director of Assessment - CSMART Academy, Carnival Corporation

• Trine Heinemann,
Project Coordinator E Ferry Project, Municipality of Aero

• Sifis Papageorgiou,
Project Officer for Ship Safety and Marine Equipment, EMSA

• Danny Harwood,
Principal Inspector of Marine Accidents, Marine Accident Investigation Branch

• Simon Owen,
Principal Policy Lead for Marine Engineering and Equipment, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Download the confirmed agenda to view the full speaker line-up.

