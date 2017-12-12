Star Studded Entertainment Lineup for MSC Seaside Christening

Today MSC Cruises announced the line-up for the launch and naming ceremony of MSC Seaside, which will be held on December 21st in PortMiami.

Headlining entertainment for the event will be Ricky Martin, who will perform some of his most popular hits.

Also taking to the stage will be world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli, said MSC.

Making a guest appearance at the event will be Miami football legend and Hall of Fame quarterback, Dan Marino, who played for the Miami Dolphins for 17 years. MSC Cruises signed a partnership with the Miami Dolphins in October of this year, becoming the official cruise line for the team.

Fans and guests will have the chance to experience the Miami Dolphins at sea and meet team alumni on a themed cruise aboard MSC Seaside in 2018.

Mario Lopez will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

Lopez will welcome guests to the star-lit festivities on MSC’s “Blue Carpet,” where celebrities will give interviews, take photographs, and meet the crowds. Lopez will then take to the stage to host the evening’s entertainment.

Godmother Sophia Loren will name the ship. She has named all the MSC newbuilds since 2003.