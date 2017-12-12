MSC Lirica Inaugurates New Wenzhou International Cruise Terminal

MSC Cruises marked the first sailing from the Wenzhou International Cruise Terminal in China, as the MSC Lirica set off on a five-day/four-night trip from the Chinese port in Zhejiang Province on Dec. 9 with 2,500 passengers aboard, according to the company.

The sailing marks yet another new crusie homeport option for China.

Among the officials on hand for the ship’s arrival were Wenzhou Municipal Mayor Zhang Ge, Vice Mayor Miao Weilun, Zhejiang Provice Harbor Group Chairman Mao Jianhong and other government leaders.

Helen Huang, president of Greater China for MSC Cruises, said MSC had a long-term commitment to the Chinese market, and looks forward to working with government and business partners to bring more innovations to the local cruise market.

Government officials in Wenzhou are targeting around 220,000 cruise passengers annually.

“The maiden voyages signifies the development of the cruise industry in Zhejiang Province, “ said MSC, in a prepared statement.