Quark Expeditions Names Ed Bonner as Vice President Product

Quark Expeditions has announced the appointment of Ed Bonner as Vice President of Product.

In this newly created position, Bonner will oversee Quark Expeditions’ growth plans, leading all product, brand strategy and customer experience activities. A key initial focus will be the launch of the World Explorer for the 2018/2019 Antarctica season.

Bonner comes to Quark Expeditions with a long history of strategy, product and marketing leadership in consumer packaged goods, entertainment and most recently travel, where he held the role of Executive Vice President, Leisure at Worldview Travel.

“Ed is an outstanding business leader with extensive experience driving growth through innovative product development and the creation of exceptional customer experiences. His wealth of knowledge and entrepreneurial experience will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Quark Expeditions President Andrew White.

Recently returning from his first trip to Antarctica, Bonner said: “I have experienced first-hand the Quark Expeditions difference and was immensely impressed - not just by the majesty of Antarctica, but by Quark’s outstanding field staff and unrivalled expedition experience. I’m looking forward to the challenge of building on Quark’s heritage of polar firsts and delivering exciting, new polar adventures.”