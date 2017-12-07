SES Connectivity for Dream Cruises

The new World Dream, sailing for Genting's Dream Cruises brand, is featuring connectivity powered by SES Networks, according to a statement.

“Guests today expect high-performance connectivity to be easily accessible especially when they are on a luxury cruise ship like World Dream,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “Partnering with SES Networks is a win-win situation for us. Not only does it enable us to deliver a truly immersive broadband experience to our cruise guests, it also empowers our customers to decide how and when they want to stay connected.”

“SES Networks is privileged to be associated with Dream Cruises and to offer its services onboard World Dream,” said Simon Maher, Vice President, Global Maritime Services of SES Networks. “We share Dream Cruises’ passion in delivering the highest level of service and in offering transformational and inspirational voyages at sea. Maritime connectivity powered by SES Networks is setting a new standard of enhanced guest connectivity experience, unmatched in terms of scale, performance and technological diversity. SES Networks is uniquely positioned to lead the market in enabling the highest performing Wi-Fi connectivity at sea.”

The low-latency connectivity leverages SES’s O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation and fully managed end-to-end services, enabling a high-performance onboard broadband service that delivers a premium experience for World Dream guests, the company said.

Earlier this year, Carnival Corporation also announced a deal to provide connectivity through SES.