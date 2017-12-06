Nieuw Statendam Launched at Marghera

Nieuw Statendam

The Nieuw Statendam, under construction for a 2018 delivery for Holland America Line, was launched today at Fincantieri's Marghera (Venice) shipyard.

The event was introduced by the traditional and well-wishing coin ceremony, consisting, according to an ancient shipbuilding custom that calls for welding a silver dollar on the ship.

The Madrina of the ceremony was Anne Marie Bartels, a member of Holland America Line’s elite President’s Club loyalty program, who first sailed across the Atlantic from Rotterdam to New York as a young woman.

Coin Ceremony

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Keith Taylor, Executive Vice President for Fleet Operations for Holland America Group, on behalf of the ship-owner and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director, on behalf of Fincantieri.

The new vessel, the sixteenth ship built by Fincantieri for Holland America Line and the second Pinnacle-class ship after the Koningsdamwill be about 99,500 gross tons, almost 300 meters long and accommodate up to 2,660 guests.

 

