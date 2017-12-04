MSC to Offer Three Meraviglia Sailings from NYC

MSC Cruises announced today that MSC Meraviglia will kick off its inaugural season in North America making its maiden call in New York on Oct. 7, 2019 and offering three sailings departing from New York.

The MSC Meraviglia will sail two 10-night round trip itineraries from New York, as well as a third 13-night itinerary through the Caribbean, ending in Miami. In addition, prior to arriving in New York, MSC Meraviglia will sail a 17-night trans-Atlantic cruise from Kiel.

MSC said the Meraviglia, Divina and Seaside will homeport in Miami for the winter 2019-2020 season, offering Caribbean itineraries.

“New York has been a market that MSC Cruises has been exploring for a number of years,” said Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises USA. “We are thrilled that for the first time in MSC Cruises history we are now able to offer sailings from this important region and meet the expectations of both our travel agent partners and guests.”

“Bringing MSC Meraviglia to New York is the perfect introduction for the ship to the U.S., providing travelers an option to check out new itineraries with MSC Cruises and, for those in the region, a convenient way to discover MSC Meraviglia’s style, sophistication and stellar on board features,” said Roberto Fusaro, President of MSC Cruises USA. “With MSC Meraviglia coming to New York, and eventually to Miami, we are bringing the three most innovative and modern classes of MSC Cruises ships to the U.S., offering a wider range of memorable experiences for guests.”

October 8, 2019: The first of the two 10-night sailings from New York will tour Canadian destinations during the region’s most colorful time of year. Calls include Sydney, Nova Scotia; Corner Brook, Newfoundland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and an overnight stay in Quebec City, Quebec, before returning to New York.

October 18, 2019: The second 10-night sailing for MSC Meraviglia departing from New York will explore Canada as well as the New England region, with ports of call in Bar Harbor, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; Portland, Maine; and Boston, Massachusetts.

October 28, 2019: MSC Meraviglia’s final sailing from New York will journey to Miami through the Caribbean on a 13-night sailing. Port calls include Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Fort de France, Martinique; Bridgetown, Barbados; Saint George, Grenada; Willemstad, Curaçao; and Oranjestad, Aruba, before arriving in Miami.