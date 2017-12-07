Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Princess Continues CSR Program To Kick-off Homeporting Season in Singapore

Children Aboard the Sapphire Princess

Princess Cruises has continued its tradition of inviting underprivileged children onboard to kick-off its homeporting season in Singapore, according to a company statement.

Over 60 children from the Lakeside Family Service Centre and Beacon Primary School as well as their family members visited the Sapphire Princess for a day and enjoyed a ship tour specially organized by the ship’s dedicated Youth Staff, giving the children a cruise experience with many exciting onboard activities, the company said. 

“We have celebrated the launch of our homeporting seasons in Singapore each year with a children’s event onboard and we are continuing this practice by treating the children to a day of food, games and entertainment onboard the Sapphire Princess. It is truly heartening to see the smiling faces of the children and give them precious bonding time with their families onboard a world-class cruise liner“, said Farriek Tawfik, Director of Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

 

