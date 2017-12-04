P&O Pacific Partnership Contributes $50,000 in Vanuatu

P&O Australia is has made a $50,000 contribution to Save the Children Australia emergency response to assist in Ambae Island in Vanuatu where life for many has still not returned to normal following the eruption of the volcano in October, with many families still displaced from their homes.

"Those that have returned still feel anxious about the rumbling volcano, the impact of acid rain and ash on their crops and contamination of their water sources," P&O said, in a prepared statement. "As well as providing child-friendly play spaces in evacuation centres, these funds are providing families with access to clean water and sanitation."