Record Cruise Ship Orderbook at 91 Ships, 239,214 Berths

The global cruise ship orderbook continues to show a record number of ships on order, with 91 cruise ships set to be delivered between 2018 and 2026 - the most ever on order in the history of the cruise industry.

Cruise Industry News estimates the total orderbook value at $58 billion, with 239,214 berths set to be introduced.

The biggest year will come in 2019, when 24 cruise ships are delivered.

MSC Cruises made the most recent addition, adding one ship in total and upgrading an existing order at Fincantieri to its new, larger Seaside EVO platform, with deliveries set for 2021 and 2023.

Nine ships are being built specifically for the Chinese market, while 22 of the 91 cruise ships on order are expedition newbuilds, and 18 of those ships will be delivered in an 18 month window starting next summer.