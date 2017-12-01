Cruise Industry News 101

Carnival to Name 2019 Newbuild Carnival Panorama

Carnival Vista

Carnival Panorama has been chosen as the name of Carnival Cruise Line’s new Vista-class 133,500-ton ship scheduled to debut in fall 2019.

Carnival Panorama will join its sister ships – Carnival Vista, which entered service in 2016, and Carnival Horizon, set to debut April 2, 2018, the company said. 

“Carnival Panorama is the perfect name to reflect the design inspiration of our Vista-class ships providing more venues and opportunities to connect with the sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Panorama will offer a wide variety of fun indoor and outdoor experiences along with exciting one-of-a-kind features that will provide our guests with a lifetime of wonderful vacation memories,” she added.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Italy, Carnival Panorama is scheduled to enter service in November 2019. Homeport and itinerary, along with other new features of this ship, will be announced at a later date.

