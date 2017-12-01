Scanship Enters Two-Year Service Agreement with Norwegian

Scanship has announced that it has been awarded a two-year service agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line.

Since 2002 Scanship has retrofitted 11 Norwegian ships with advanced wastewater treatment systems. From 2004, six newbuilds has been equipped with Scanship’s total clean ships systems including garbage handling, foodwaste processing and bio residue treatment.

Scanship said that all these ships are in full compliance with the strict Alaska discharge requirements introduced in 2003.

From 2010, the newbuilds in the Breakaway and Breakaway Plus class has been deployed with Scanship wastewater purification systems in compliance with the new IMO Marpol standard for special areas removing phosphorus and nitrogen.

The most recent AWP retrofit with Scanship technology was performed on the Oceania Sirena in 2016 meeting the same standard to be enforced in the Baltic Sea from 2019, according to Scanship. In total, 17 cruise ships are today operating Scanship systems in the fleets of Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH), 15 ships for Norwegian, one ship for Oceania Cruises and one ship of Regent Seven Seas.

“The two-year fleet-wide service agreement with Scanship includes preventive maintenance service visits, system tuning and remote monitoring for the most cost-efficient operations”, said Olivier Buton, vice president marine & technical supply chain management of NCLH, in a prepared statement.

“Under the two-year agreement we will work with Norwegian Cruise Line to secure efficient and compliant operations by effectual provisions of service, parts, and consumables,” commented Bettina Nowak, managing director of Scanship Americas.