Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Grupo Vidanta to Enter Cruise Industry with ex-Voyager, More Ships

The Voyager Docked in St. Kitts

Grupo Vidanta, a developer of luxury resorts in Latin America, is poised to add a cruise line to its portfolio.

The Mexico-based company has acquired the former Voyager, which most recently sailed for now-bankrupt All Leisure Group.

The ship has since been moved to Cadiz for refurbishment, where a refit at Navantia could see the vessel re-emerge next spring completely transformed before offering a regular cruise program out of Mexico and Latin America.

The Cadiz-based facility has made a name for itself in massive refurbishment projects, and could be well poised to execute a number of advanced interior and exterior updates to the ship.

The vessel will be renamed and sail as the Vidanta Alegría, and the company has its eye on further vessel acquisitions, according to a number of sources.

The 1990-built ship has capacity for 540 passengers and was originally built at Union Naval de Levante in Valencia, Spain as the Crown Monarch.

Grupo Vidanta has been involved in hotel and resort development, and even has its own private international airport within a resort property in Mexico near Puerto Penasco, where a massive new cruise port is under development. 

Grupo Vidanta did not respond to requests for further information.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report