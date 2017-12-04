Grupo Vidanta to Enter Cruise Industry with ex-Voyager, More Ships

Grupo Vidanta, a developer of luxury resorts in Latin America, is poised to add a cruise line to its portfolio.

The Mexico-based company has acquired the former Voyager, which most recently sailed for now-bankrupt All Leisure Group.

The ship has since been moved to Cadiz for refurbishment, where a refit at Navantia could see the vessel re-emerge next spring completely transformed before offering a regular cruise program out of Mexico and Latin America.

The Cadiz-based facility has made a name for itself in massive refurbishment projects, and could be well poised to execute a number of advanced interior and exterior updates to the ship.

The vessel will be renamed and sail as the Vidanta Alegría, and the company has its eye on further vessel acquisitions, according to a number of sources.

The 1990-built ship has capacity for 540 passengers and was originally built at Union Naval de Levante in Valencia, Spain as the Crown Monarch.

Grupo Vidanta has been involved in hotel and resort development, and even has its own private international airport within a resort property in Mexico near Puerto Penasco, where a massive new cruise port is under development.

Grupo Vidanta did not respond to requests for further information.