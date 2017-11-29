Norwegian: Elvis Duran Is Godparent to the Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that Elvis Duran, American radio personality and talk show host, will be godparent to the Norwegian Bliss.

At an event at the PD-H Lounge in New York today, Duran said he would also promote the ship on his radio show.

“Elvis Duran epitomizes the high-energy, and liveliness that the ship represents and we’re very excited to have him join the family as Godfather to Norwegian Bliss,” said Andy Stuart, Norwegian Cruise Line’s president and chief executive officer. “Norwegian Cruise Line’s mission is first and foremost to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind unforgettable vacation and continue to develop and offer guests the latest innovative experiences. As one of the most beloved radio hosts in history, Elvis’ commitment to entertainment and bringing laughter and joy to his listeners each day is exactly why we believe he is the perfect fit to represent Norwegian Bliss.”

“I am honored to be named Godfather for Norwegian Bliss,” said Elvis Duran. “This incredible ship and all the innovative activities onboard, from the race track to Broadway shows, perfectly reflect the energy and excitement of our morning show and we are looking forward to bringing our loyal listeners along for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. I can’t wait until she arrives next May!”