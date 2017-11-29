Cruise Lines Attend Cuba Summit

The major cruise companies calling in Cuba along with few surprise players eyeing the country were quietly in Havana this week for a series of meetings with the Cuban government, according to local media reports.

Some 12 cruise operators were represented by top management, including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America, American Cruise Lines, Pearl Seas, Virgin Voyages and Disney Cruise Line.

Talks centered on Cuban ports and infrastructure issues, as well as the potential for Cuba as a cruise destination.

Additional information was not available at press time.