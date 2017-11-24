Cruise Industry News 101

HullWiper Wins Environmental Award

HullWiper

The HullWiper hull cleaning system has won it a major accolade at the world’s leading tanker gathering, the Tanker Shipping & Trade Conference, Exhibition and Awards held recently in London.

GAC EnvironHull’ HullWiper delivers a foul-free hull with little or no down-time, whilst preserving both the delicate marine eco-system and human life, according to the company. It said it uses water jets to remove fouling rather than brushes or other abrasives which can damage expensive coatings and collects debris from the operation for environmentally approved disposal on land, thus reducing the risk of cross-pollination of waters with alien species.

Managing Director Simon Doran commented: “It represents direct acknowledgement from our industry peers within the tanker shipping and trade sector of HullWiper as a viable, environmentally-friendly alternative for hull cleaning solutions. It will help raise awareness to what we are doing to reduce the impact of invasive species across the oceans, using a method that is both safe, controlled and long-term cost-effective.”

