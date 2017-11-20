22 Expedition Ships on Order; 18 Deliveries in 18 Months

A record-breaking cruise ship orderbook is also playing to the surging expedition market.

The new Celebrity Flora made it a total of 22 total expedition ships on order when the newbuild deal was announced on Nov. 16.

The delivery surge will start in summer 2018 when Ponant ushers in a new era with the Le Lapérouse. The 180-passenger French luxury ship will be followed by a staggering 17 additional expedition newbuilds, with 18 deliveries set in a tight 18 month window.

With a shorter time window needed to build smaller expedition vessels, deliveries and orders are scheduled through 2021.