Alteza Cruises to Start Operations in February with Delphin

Delphin

Alteza Cruises will start cruise operations from Buenos Aires in February with the chartered Delphin, according to a statement.

The new cruise company said the first cruise will depart on Feb. 7 from the company’s year-round homeport in Buenos Aires.

Deployment includes mini cruises in Argentina and Uruguay, to cruises visiting Brazil, Patagonia Argentina, Ushuaia, Southern Chile and Antarctica, according to a spokesperson.

The company previously had been in negotiations to charter the Med Queen for a November start, but was unable to come to an agreement.

The Delphin previously sailed for Passat Cruises, catering to the German market. 

April 22, 2018
