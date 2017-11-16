Celebrity Orders New Ship for Galapagos Program

Celebrity Cruises will debut the Celebrity Flora in 2019, a new ship designed by year-round expedition operations in the Galapagos.

"Celebrity Flora marks another example of our revolutionary ship design by allowing the destination and its environment to influence every decision we've made," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "From the luxurious all-suite accommodations to industry-first, eco-friendly innovations, we created a ship that brings a new level of luxury, sustainability and natural exploration to the region. Guests will feel as though they're boarding a high-end yacht for a week of unparalleled adventures, and they are!"

The ship will have accommodations for 100 passengers.

"We are very pleased with the announcement of Celebrity Cruises' decision to build a cruise vessel with cutting-edge technology, designed specifically to operate around our wonderful islands," said Enrique Ponce de León, Ecuador's Minister of Tourism. "Celebrity Flora will undoubtedly mark a very important milestone in the tourism development of Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, offering high quality and sustainable tourism."

Among the highlights, the Marina is the primary point of access to the ship and can accommodate up to three Zodiacs at once, reducing transport time to and from land and allowing more time for guests to explore the practically untouched islands. While onboard guests will unwind in the Sunset Lounge, find solace in The Vista, an open-air hideaway with 360-degree views, cocoon-style loungers and private cabanas, and enjoy the breathtaking surrounds in the floor-to-ceiling glass-wrapped Observatory, said Celebrity.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily in the Seaside Restaurant. The Ocean Grill offers a casual dining space, panoramic views and Dinner Under the Stars, or guests can choose from an indulgent in-room dining experience.

The Celebrity Flora is one of the most energy-efficient ships in its class, the company said, with a 15 percent reduction of fuel consumption and equivalently fewer air emissions, thanks to the introduction of an advanced propulsion system, hull configuration and specially designed diesel engines, the company said.

Celebrity will reduce the need for plastics onboard by introducing in-room water filtration stations and by converting sea water and air conditioning condensation into pure, fresh water. Any materials that can be recycled, reused or donated will be as part of a strict waste management system.

"I think this is a clear example of an intelligent investment, not only because the boat design was thought with the characteristics of the Galapagos, but because it is based on the best technology available to protect a Natural Heritage of Humanity," said Walter Bustos, Director of Galapagos National Park. "This proposal is a mix of experiences and education so that each visitor returns to their country with a different mindset, more committed to the conservation of the environment, which is one of the objectives of the Galapagos National Park "

Celebrity Flora will sail from Baltra year-round, making her first sailing on May 26, 2019.