Meyer Turku Installs New Lifting Crane

Meyer Turku Crane

Meyer Turku has put its new 120-meter tall lifting crane in place.

“This new high-tech crane is an essential part of the ramp up of our production. With a stable order book reaching to 2024 and with increasingly large cruise ships to build, we really need to shorten our lead time. The new crane is also a visible sign of the rebuilding of Turku shipyard into a modern ship assembly factory,” commented Meyer Turku deputy to the CEO Tapani Pulli.

The new Goliath Crane supplied by Kone Cranes is one example of the yard’s 185 million euros investments in upgrading its building facilities.

 Meyer Turku is also investing in people. The company said it will hire some 300 new employees this year and expects to continue at that rate in 2018. These ongoing hires are done at every level of the organization from blue collar workers to engineers, designers and project management.

“We need all kinds of expertise, not just shipbuilding engineers, as you can see from our recruitment website. We are also urging and inviting our supplier companies to grow with us. This is very much a common effort for the whole maritime industry of Finland,” Pulli concludes.

