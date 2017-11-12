Caribbean Princess Transits Newly Expanded Locks

Princess Cruises, the first cruise line to take guests through the Panama Canal in 1967, is marking the 50th anniversary of the trip with a series of crossings via the expanded Agua Clara locks on the Atlantic side of the canal, according to a statement.

The trips started October 26 on the Caribbean Princess, the first vessel over the previous width limit of 106 feet and with a capacity for over 3,000 guests.

“The trip is a huge milestone,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president. “The expansion of the Panama Canal allows us to showcase this engineering spectacle to more guests than ever.”

.