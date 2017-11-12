Caribbean Princess Transits Newly Expanded Locks

Caribbean PRincess

Princess Cruises, the first cruise line to take guests through the Panama Canal in 1967, is marking the 50th anniversary of the trip with a series of crossings via the expanded Agua Clara locks on the Atlantic side of the canal, according to a statement.

The trips started October 26 on the Caribbean Princess, the first vessel over the previous width limit of 106 feet and with a capacity for over 3,000 guests.

“The trip is a huge milestone,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president. “The expansion of the Panama Canal allows us to showcase this engineering spectacle to more guests than ever.”

