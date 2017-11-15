Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Quebec Reports Record 2017, Aims for Year-Round Traffic

Ships in Quebec City

Quebec City has reported that the cruise passenger count has reached an all time high of 201,000 for 2017, an increase of over 30% from 2016. The port welcomed a total of 132 ships that made 118 port calls and 14 turnarounds. Five maiden calls were made from Ponant, Norwegian Cruise Line, Silversea, and Viking.

“Our strong visitor numbers are a testament to the Port’s dedication to making Québec City, and cruising to Canada-New England, an international cruise destination. As we continue to develop the port and showcase all that the area has to offer, we are confident that Québec will be recognized as a year- round cruise destination.” said Mario Girard, president and CEO of the Québec Port Authority.

This season saw the inauguration of Place des Canotiers in May, a $39 million signature park for cruise passengers at Pier 22, beside the Ross Gaudreault Cruise Terminal.

Other developments include additional berthing options with the agreement to operate Quai Paquet. Located within port territory and run by the Québec Port Authority, the Quai Paquet is a short ferry ride away on the opposite side of the St. Lawrence River, boasting views of the iconic Chateau Frontenac.

