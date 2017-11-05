Guangzhou Shipyard Shows Off Cruise Concept

A new mid-size cruise vessel concept from Guangzhou Shipyard International, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is on display this week at China Cruise Shipping in Sanya, China.

The mid-size vessel is a concept project for the yard, while CSSC is already heavily involved in leading the cruise ship building picture in China, with two Vista-class ships on order in a deal involving Carnival Corporation for deliveries in 2023 and 2024.

CSSC is moving at full force in the shipbuilding market, not only with its partnership with Fincantieri and Carnival, but on the supply chain and engineering side. The yard is concurrently offering a modular cabin system aimed at cruise orders. In addition the shipbuilding outfit has acquired a number of smaller suppliers to help integrate its supply chain in China.