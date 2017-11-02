Global Ports to Open New Terminal in Lisbon

The new Lisbon Cruise Port terminal will open on Nov. 10 following a 24 million euro investment and two year construction process under Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world's largest operator of cruise ports.

The new terminal has been an important element of recent development in Lisbon, GPH said.

Covering 13,800 square meters over three floors, the new terminal will provide around 1,500 meters space of pier to cater for a wide variety and size of ships. It will feature two fully-automated gangway systems, on-site equipment including cranes and forklift trucks, and be able to supply vessels with check-in facilities, water supplies and other provisions while in dock.

The terminal was designed by Portuguese architect João Luís Carrilho da Graça and a key consideration of the terminal design was sustainability and ensuring the smooth onward flow of tourists, to avoid congestion elsewhere in the city, the company said.

The terminal inauguration ceremony will be attended by GPH CEO, Emre Sayin, and Luís Miguel Sousa, CEO of Grupo Sousa and Chairman of Lisbon Cruise Port. Portuguese Government representatives in attendance will include; Fernando Medina, Mayor of Lisbon; and Ana Paula Vitorino, Minister of the Sea.

Emre Sayın, CEO of Global Ports Holding, said: "This opening showcases the ambitious plans we have to expand our operations and is a great example of GPH working closely with the Portuguese government at a local and national level, and with our Portuguese partners to deliver an outstanding cruise terminal. We are proud to be investors in a project that will greatly benefit the local economy and boost the development of cruise tourism in the area.’’

Luís Miguel Sousa, CEO of Grupo Sousa and Chairman of Lisbon Cruise Port, said: “We are delighted at the opening of the cruise terminal after a long collaboration with GPH, with whom we enjoy a very good relationship, and who have been unwavering in their commitment to deliver the best possible terminal. The new building and wider development will provide excellent facilities for ships, passengers and the residents of the vibrant city.”