Regent Names Hernandez SVP and CMO

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced the appointment of Megan Hernandez as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the cruise line, according to a statement. Hernandez will lead the brand’s global marketing strategy.

“We are very happy to welcome Megan to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family,” said Randall Soy, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the line. “Megan’s proven leadership and extensive experience in the industry will be critical as we continue to expand our fleet of the world’s most luxurious ships and grow our distinctive brand.”

Hernandez was most recently the Vice President of Guest Experience Marketing for Norwegian Cruise Line, where she led loyalty, product, consumer, and travel partner marketing, and market research.

Prior to Norwegian Cruise Line, Ms. Hernandez was with Procter & Gamble and AT&T. She holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree from Loyola Marymount University.