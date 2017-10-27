Borough President Adams Tours Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams toured the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and Regal Princess this week to celebrate new capital investments and modernization efforts.

“New York City’s cruise industry is a critical piece of South Brooklyn’s economy and the City’s efforts to build a vibrant working waterfront," said NYCEDC President James Patchett. "We’re grateful to Borough President Adams and Ports America for this important funding, which will allow us to expand the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal’s role as an economic engine for the community.”

Some of the improvements will be made possible due to the financial impact from this summer's Formula E race.

"I am excited that the $2.2 million in capital grants that my administration allotted to the modernization of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal was able to be leveraged into an additional $15 million commitment by Ports America, which will have a tremendous impact on attracting more ships, revamping operations, and creating quality maritime jobs," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. "This long-awaited project will help us attract additional tourism to Red Hook and throughout the borough, as we showcase all that Brooklyn has to offer through new wayfinding initiatives. I thank the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), local stakeholders, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) for their continued partnership on this venture."

“Ports America is excited about the future of the cruise industry in Brooklyn,” said Steve Loevsky, Vice President - Cruise, Ports America. “We believe that these investments will increase vessel calls and passenger volumes, while enhancing the overall guest experience, asset utilization and safety. Ports America looks forward to our continued partnership with NYCEDC and our cruise line partners to provide a world-class facility at the Brooklyn Cruise terminal.”

“Borough President Adams and the de Blasio administration have been committed to keeping Brooklyn’s waterfront a center for economic growth and employment," said Louis Pernice, President, International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1814. "This public private partnership will provide the capital commitment needed to bring larger ships and more jobs to Brooklyn. This investment will help unleash the tremendous value our waterfront provides to our city.”

This initiative comes as part of a $17.2 million investment to the cruise terminal, led by Borough President Adams, who made a $1.2 million capital allocation in Fiscal Year 2016 and provided an additional $1 million grant in Fiscal Year 2017. The funds will be dedicated to improvements that increase the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal’s capacity and connectivity. The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal’s new operator, Ports America, will also contribute $15 million for additional capital improvements.



In order to accommodate larger and more modern vessels, Ports America and NYCEDC will use this funding to construct a new apron up to 500 feet long, a passenger viaduct, and two new gangways. The new investments will also allow for the design and implementation of a multifunctional, high-capacity wireless network at the terminal to improve the passenger experience and operating efficiency, accoridng to a statement.





