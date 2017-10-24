FarSounder Sonar Selected For New Hapag-Lloyd Ships

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has selected FarSounder-1000’s for its two new expedition ships.

FarSounder is contracted to provide their longest range 3D Forward Looking Sonar - FarSounder-1000 - to these ships, the company said.

The system is installed in the bow of the ship and integrated into the existing bridge system. With a FarSounder-1000 leading the way, the ships will be able to maneuver through the water and see hazards as they approach including icebergs and coral reefs.

FarSounder 3D sonars will provide them the reassurance necessary to explore new places safely, according to a statement.