Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

FarSounder Sonar Selected For New Hapag-Lloyd Ships

New Hapag-Lloyd Ships

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has selected FarSounder-1000’s for its two new expedition ships.

FarSounder is contracted to provide their longest range 3D Forward Looking Sonar - FarSounder-1000 - to these ships, the company said.

The system is installed in the bow of the ship and integrated into the existing bridge system. With a FarSounder-1000 leading the way, the ships will be able to maneuver through the water and see hazards as they approach including icebergs and coral reefs.

FarSounder 3D sonars will provide them the reassurance necessary to explore new places safely, according to a statement. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide