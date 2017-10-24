Fred. Olsen: 'Record Demand'

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line announced it had hit its annual sales target for 2017, citing record demand for cruises in October, combined with last week’s sales, 70% higher than the same week last year.

Justin Stanton, Sales and Marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“It is truly rewarding that, despite quite a lot of uncertainty in the economy, demand for our smaller, friendlier style of cruising is stronger than ever.

“Guests tell us they love our innovative itineraries, personal service and stylish ships, but actions speak louder than words: beating our sales targets to hit record revenues so early on is such a positive reflection on the hard work of every member of the Fred. Olsen team, on board and on shore, ensuring guests have memorable experiences whenever they travel with us.

“It’s very clear that guests value our brand and appreciate our excellent product, which leads them to book cruises with Fred. Olsen time after time.”

Top-sellers have been Fred. Olsen’s signature Norwegian fjords sailings for next year, along with Balmoral’s maiden ex-Edinburgh (Rosyth) cruise season in 2018. A number of more exotic itineraries have also been selling very well, including its epic ‘South America with Rio’ adventure, the company said.