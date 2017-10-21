Greek Officials to Raise Sea Diamond Wreck

The Greek Merchant Marine Ministry announced it will raise the wreck of the MS Sea Diamond, which sank in the Santorini ten years ago after striking a reef.

The ship sank in water that was more than 300 feet deep. All passengers were rescued with the exception of two, a 45-year-old French passenger and his teenage daughter which were presumed to have drowned.

Greek officials said the ship now poses an environmental and navigational risk. A timeline on the process of raising and disposing of the ship was not offered.

On April 15, 2007, the 33,390-ton, 1,600 passenger Sea Diamond hit a reef off Santorini and sank 15 hours later. The captain was quoted in Greek media at the time as saying that strong currents forced the ship into the reef.

The captain and several other officers were later indicted on charges of causing a shipwreck through negligence, breaching international shipping safety regulations and polluting the environment.