Norwegian Targeting Families with November China Push

Norwegian Cruise Line is targeting multigenerational families on a varied deployment mix on the Norwegian Joy out of Chine this November.

Sales materials in the Chinese market on October 20 showed the cruise line pitching family travel, with an array of short cruises and varying destination options in the month of November from Shanghai on the new Norwegian Joy.

Norwegian noted that 60 percent of crew onboard are Chinese speaking, with plenty of Chinese menu options available in multiple restaurants across the ship.

The voyages offered start with a five day cruise calling in Fukuoka, Japan, leaving on October 29. Norwegian is also recommending regional travel agents for passengers to book with.

The October 29 sailing is followed by another five-day sailing calling in Nagasaki, Japan.

On Nov. 6, the Joy sails a four-day cruise to nowhere, which is followed by two longer, six-day day trips with calls in both Nagasaki and Fukuoka.

A special Thanksgiving voyage is being offered on Nov. 19, sailing five days to Fukuoka

November closes out with a week-long cruise with three port stops: Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kochi.