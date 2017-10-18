Cruise Industry News 101

China to Release New National Cruise Plan

Costa ship in Tianjin

There will be huge news for the Chinese cruise market when the China National Tourism Administration (CNTA) rolls out the National Plan for Cruise Tourism Development at China Cruise Shipping in Sanya on November 6.

The plan is widely expected to include new regulations to help sustain the industry's growth in China.

The CCYIA (China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association) also announced that it will include its cruise-town proposal, which goes in-depth into building up port infrastructure and surrounding tourism abilities, according to Zheng Weihang, executive vice president and secretary general. 

The CNTA is a key supporter of China Cruise Shipping, helping to actively promote and develop cruise tourism n China. The CNTA has also helped start six cruise tourism pilot areas and has also promoted new regulations regarding cruise tourism. 

 

 

April 22, 2018
Valletta

San Diego

