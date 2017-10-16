China Cruise Shipping VIP Guests Announced

The upcoming China Cruise Shipping event in Sanya, China, will feature a star-studded list of VIPs, according to a statement released by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association, the show's organizer.

The event, a conference and trade show, takes place for the 12th annual edition in Sanya, China, Nov. 5 - Nov. 7. Cruise Industry News is the official media partner.

The assembled of roster of government officials and related stakeholder companies in China's cruise supply chain reiterates the country's plan to continue to push its local cruise business forward - including shipbuilding, port development and domestic brands.

Key Chinese Government Officials:

Li Shihong, Vice Director, National Tourism Administration

Miao Yuexue, Vice Director, Customs Head Office

People's Government Representatives from Hainan Provice

People's Government Representatives from Sanya

Wang Hong, Secretary, Baoshan District (Shanghai)

Key Chinese Cruise Stakeholders:

Hu Wenming, Chairman, CSIC

Wu Qiang, President, CSSC

Sun Chengming, Vice President, China Merchants Group

Fu Zhuoyang, Vice President, China Travel Service Group

Ding Nog, Vice General Manager, COSCO Shipping

Officials from China Communications Construction Group

Key Cruise Line CEOs:

Arnold Donald, President and CEO, Carnival Corporation

Colin Au, Group President, Genting Hong Kong

Fan Min, Chairman, SkySea Cruise Line

Ken Muskat, President and CEO, SkySea Cruise Line

William Harber, President Asia-Pacific, Hurtigruten

Further cruise line presidents are expected to be confirmed in short order, including officials from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbena Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises.