New Guy Fieri Restaurant to Debut on Carnival Horizon

Guy Fieri will introduce a brand new full-service barbecue venue aboard Carnival Horizon when it debuts in spring 2018, according to a news release.

An expansion of Fieri’s casual barbecue eateries on several Carnival ships, Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse|Brewhouse combines the best of both worlds, said Carnival, an authentic, down-home smoked-on-board barbecue and traditional sides created by the renowned chef, along with a selection of craft beers brewed onboard at a brewery located within the restaurant.

The announcement will be made by Fieri at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas during the “Carnival’s BBQ Challenge with Guy Fieri” event during which kids from the local 4H Club were tasked to come up with unique barbecue recipes inspired by Pig & Anchor. The three finalists will each receive a free cruise and Carnival is making a $20,000 donation to the 4H Club of Texas in support of its mission of engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.

The menu includes favorites such as brisket custom-smoked for 12 hours, Memphis-style baby back ribs, dry-rubbed and grill-finished chicken, pulled pork, and cedar-smoked salmon with an apricot glaze, all cooked “low and slow” using Fieri’s signature rubs and spices. All Smoke House items are served with coleslaw, sweet pickles, and golden honey cornbread or Texas toast.

The restaurant will also offer Fieri’s dishes like Dragon Chili Cheese Fries featuring smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, onions and jalapenos; Trash Can Nachos topped with pulled pork, Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sauce and melted cheese; and The Smokehouse Melt, with pulled pork, sliced brisket, double smoked pork belly bacon, two slices of cheddar cheese, homemade pickles and donkey sauce.

Side dishes are just as tantalizing with Fieri-created favorites like the Longhorn Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Beer-Braised Cowboy Pinto Beans, Sweet Potato Bourbon Mash, Mashed Potatoes with Red Eye Gravy and Burnt Ends, and Buttermilk Broccoli Salad with Bacon and Almonds.

Beer is made aboard under the eye of Colin Presby, the only brew master in the North American cruise industry.

Presby and team are developing four distinctive micro-brews specifically designed to pair with the venue’s wide-ranging menu.

Specific details will be announced at a later date.

“I’m excited about launching my newest shipboard eatery at Carnival,” said Fieri. “I know what it takes to make real-deal barbecue – quality meats smoked ‘low and slow’ and top-notch sides using the freshest ingredients. And when you combine down-home barbecue with a cold beer brewed right on board, you have a truly outta bounds experience!”

Added Carnival’s Director of Specialty Dining Greg Poplewko, “Guy has been a great partner for the past six years and his new Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse|Brewhouse aboard the new Carnival Horizon is the perfect expansion of our partnership, offering lip-smacking barbecue and refreshing craft beers enjoyed in a fun and festive atmosphere.”

The new 138-seat BBQ venue will be located along the ship’s Promenade with indoor and outdoor seating.

The restaurant will be open from 5 pm ‘til late every night of the cruise with menu items offered on an a la carte basis and live music nightly. Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse|Brewhouse will offer a free-of-charge self-service BBQ lunch buffet from noon to 2:30 p.m. on embarkation day and sea days.