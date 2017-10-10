Majestic Princess Set for Inaugural Programs in Taiwan and Australia

Starting at the end of February the Majestic Princess open up its deployment, offering longer voyages to the international market and then move to Taiwan, with Princess Cruises citing the popularity of the ship's built-for-Asia features.

The ship will be on homeporting in Taiwan with sailings to Japan from April to July 2018, according to a statement, after which she will be deployed in Australia from September 2018 through March 2019.

“Guests will no longer need to travel to Europe or the Americas to experience cruises on a Royal-Class ship offering luxurious accommodation and world-class facilities. Taiwan, Japan and Australasia are very popular cruise destinations among guests in this region as these ports are closer to home and easy to reach. As such, these new itineraries are expected to be very well-received,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

On February 25, the Majestic Princess will embark on a 14-day Grand Asia voyages sailing between Shanghai and Singapore, visiting Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand along the way, including a late night call in Hong Kong. The return voyage to Shanghai will depart Singapore on March 11.

From April to July, the Majestic Princess will be homeporting in Keelung (Taipei) offering three and four-day sailings to Okinawa and Ishigaki, and five- to seven-day voyages calling at an array of ports in Japan such as Kagoshima, Ishigaki, Kochi, Hiroshima and Miyazaki, the company said.

The highlight of this Taipei season will be two special six and seven-night Majestic Spring Flowers’ sailings from Taipei to Nagasaki, Sakaiminato, Busan, Kagoshima, Tokushima, Osaka and Miyazaki.

In late August, the Majestic Princess will sail on a 20-day Asia and Australia voyage from Shanghai and call into ports in South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Darwin, and Brisbane, and guests can also opt to sail into Sydney.

From September through March, the Majestic Princess will homeport in Sydney and offer six- to 13-day itineraries.